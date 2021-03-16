Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old woman dies after her bike hits trailer

A 25-year-old woman died after the bike she was travelling on, was hit by a trailer at Panvel on Monday. The trailer diver was later arrested.

The deceased identified as Ashwini Dorugere, a residnrt of Vichumbe and she was pillion rider in the motorbike when she met with the accidnet.

Police said, Dorugere and one of her friends, were on their way to Uran in the afternoon. As they were crossing Panvel, the trailer hit them from a side.