Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old woman dies after her bike hits trailer

A 25-year-old woman died after the bike she was travelling on, was hit by a trailer at Panvel on Monday. The trailer diver was later arrested.
The deceased identified as Ashwini Dorugere, a residnrt of Vichumbe and she was pillion rider in the motorbike when she met with the accidnet.
Police said, Dorugere and one of her friends, were on their way to Uran in the afternoon. As they were crossing Panvel, the trailer hit them from a side.
“Ashwini was not holding firmly on the bike and she fell down on the road. She suffered severe injuries at different parts of her body in the accident. A few fellow motorists rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to the injuries after some time. Her friend who was riding the bike escaped unhurt in the accident,” said a police officer from Panvel city police station.
The police later arrested the trailer driver. He was booked under sections 304a, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.
The deceased’s body was sent to Panvel rural hospital for conducting postmortem and then was handed to her family. The postmortem reports are yet to come.
