Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 2,133 new cases in first two weeks of March, 1,390 under PMC

In just two weeks of March, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has seen more than 2,000 new cases of COVID 19. The has also resulted in the rise of active cases in the city which almost doubled in the last month.

While the civic body has increased the number of testing and its squads are keeping a close watch on crowded areas, the number of new cases per day has crossed 100 per day.

As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, in the first two weeks, a total 2133 new cases were reported. On March 12, a maximum of 216 positive cases were reported in the city. Belapur, Nerul and Vashi wards have seen a maximum rise in new cases of COVID 19. At present, the number of active cases in the city is 1749.