Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 2,133 new cases in first two weeks of March, 1,390 under PMC

In just two weeks of March, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has seen more than 2,000 new cases of COVID 19. The has also resulted in the rise of active cases in the city which almost doubled in the last month.
While the civic body has increased the number of testing and its squads are keeping a close watch on crowded areas, the number of new cases per day has crossed 100 per day.
As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, in the first two weeks, a total 2133 new cases were reported. On March 12, a maximum of 216 positive cases were reported in the city. Belapur, Nerul and Vashi wards have seen a maximum rise in new cases of COVID 19. At present, the number of active cases in the city is 1749.
Last year on March 11, the city had witnessed the first COVID 19 case. After a year, the number COVID cases stands above 1700.
Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC said that the civic body will add restrictions owing to the rising number of cases. "We have taken a number of measures and stringent action will be taken against the violators," said Bangar, adding the civic body has started registering cognizance offence against violators.
Even the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seen a total 1390 new cases. At present, the number of active 938. In the first week of February, the total number of active cases was just 249 which quadrupled in one and a half months. Kharghar where the number of active cases was dropping fast again emerged as the maximum contributor of new cases. At present, the number of active cases is 235.
Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to follow the COVID 19 norms to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases
