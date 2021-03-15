COVID-19 in Mumbai: City reports 1,712 cases, 4 deaths on March 15

Mumbai on Monday (March 15) recorded 1712 new Covid-19 cases while 1063 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the last five months. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.42 per cent. The city recorded 4 deaths today.
Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1712 new cases on Thursday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,45,659. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 14,582.
The state on Monday reported 10,671 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 21,44,743. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 92.07 per cent.
Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 15,000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Monday reported 15,051 fresh Covid-19 cases, lower than March 14 (16,620). With 15,051 new cases today, the caseload in the state rose to 23,29,464 while 48 fatalities were reported.
The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC also stepping up containment measures.