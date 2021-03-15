COVID-19 in Mumbai: Huge crowd at Dadar Market, social distancing norms go for a toss; see pics

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols. Thackeray had urged people to cooperate by adhering to the preventive measures if they don't want another lockdown.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has reported 1962 new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID cases on Sunday, this increased the total caseload of the state to 23,14,413. In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.