COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 15,051 cases, 48 fatalities on March 15

After reporting 16,620 COVID-19 cases--the highest single-day spike this year--on Sunday (March 14), Maharashtra saw a minor drop in infections on Monday. 15,051 new COVID-19 cases were reported today (March 15) in the state.

Besides, 48 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,909. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.27%.

10,671 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,44,743. The recovery rate in the state stands at 92.07%.

Currently, 6,23,121 people are in home quarantine and 6,114 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,30,547.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3047 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2939 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2848 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 87 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1144, Latur circle 891, Akola circle 1390, and Nagpur circle recorded 3067 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said fresh lockdown is no answer to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but restrictions will be made stricter.

Though the number of cases has seen a rise in the last few days, the mortality rate remains low, he noted.

"Lockdown is not an option but restrictions will be made more strict," Tope told reporters. As much as 85 per cent of new patients are asymptomatic and hence most of them have been advised home quarantine, he added.

"Tracking, testing and treatment is being followed. The number of tests has also been increased. Weddings and social gatherings are being restricted," he said.

"People should also observe self-discipline by ensuring physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Follow rules to avoid new lockdown," the minister said.

Vaccination drive in the state is also picking up and over one lakh persons are being given the dose daily, Tope said. "There is no shortage of vaccines. All senior citizens should get vaccinated at the earliest," he said.