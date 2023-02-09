Navi Mumbai: 23 villages to hold chain protest from February 12 against NAINA

Photo: Representative Image

Starting from February 12, 2023, villagers of 23 villages will hold a chain protest against the proposed project of developing a city called Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) in Panvel taluka. Each village will stop all work for a day and hold a protest against the project.

𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗔, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟯 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗶𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is developing NAINA consisting of 23 villages as part of the pilot project. The chain protest will be carried out under the banner of NAINA Project Affected Utkarsh Samiti (NPAUS).

Former MLC Balaram Patil said that the purpose of the chain protest is to inform villagers about the project and how it will snatch their lands. “CIDCO is taking land without giving compensation,” said Patil.

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme where villagers will get 40 percent of the developed land of the total land they will surrender to develop NAINA city in the Raigad district. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project, consisting of 23 villages in the Raigad district.

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗱𝗮𝘆

As per the plan, starting from February 13, one village will be closed for the day from 9 am to 4.30 pm. Only essential services will be allowed. Villagers will assemble during this period and protest against the project.

Advocate Suresh Thakur, PAP leader said that the scheme is not viable for villagers. “The impact assessment report says that around 42% of land in NAINA is multi-crop land. How will the villagers survive if they surrender these lands and get only 40% of the development land? Even villagers have to pay different charges for development.”

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁

Recently, CIDCO proposed Infrastructure Contribution Charges (ICC) for issuing no-objection-certificate (NOC) for all transactions like the sale and purchase of apartments, shops, land, and built premises development on a leasehold or freehold land in NAINA. Developers’ bodies opposed the proposed ICC. They said the proposed changes will directly impact the home buyers as any additional burden will be passed on to end consumers.

After completion of the chain protest, a protest march will be taken to Mantralaya, said a member of the committee.