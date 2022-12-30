Proposed changes in development control rules in NAINA area soon: Uday Samant

Industry minister Uday Samant | Twitter

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has submitted a proposal to the State Government to amend the approved Development Control Rules applicable for the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and it is proposed to include provisions for the redevelopment of dangerous and dilapidated buildings.

Positive decision soon: Samant

Industry Minister Uday Samant told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the opinion of the Director of Urban Planning has been sought and a positive decision will be taken as soon as it is received. He was replying to a question by BJP MLA Prashant Thakur.

Samant said that for the NAINA area, the government, as per the provisions of Section 40 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, has appointed CIDCO as Special Planning Authority. This notified area includes a total of 175 villages in Panvel, Uran and Pen talukas. The interim draft development plan of 23 villages in the said NAINA area has already been approved by the government, and the draft development plan of the remaining 152 villages has been approved under the notification dated September 16, 2019.

Villages excluded from urban planning project, plan being implemented through CIDCO

The development plan is being implemented through CIDCO through Nagar Rachna Project and till date CIDCO has announced 12 Nagar Rachna projects and its implementation is going on. Villages have been excluded from this urban planning project and the responsibility of repair , maintenance and other development works of the basic facilities in this area is the responsibility of the local self-government body in that area, said Samant.

Before CIDCO was appointed as a Special Planning Authority, building permits were issued by the District Collector in this area. The responsibility of repair and maintenance of these buildings lies with the concerned housing societies or the building owners. The minister said that CIDCO has not received any proposal for redevelopment of dangerous buildings.

State Govt takes note of complaints of workers not getting minimum wages

Labor Minister Suresh Khade told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday that the state government has taken a serious note of the complaints that many companies are not paying wages to their workers as per the Minimum Wage Act and will hold a meeting in January to take necessary action. He was replying to a question raised by an independent legislator Geeta Jain.

Khade said that currently Mumbai Metro Line No 9 is being developed through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority adding that there are complaints of security guards not being paid the minimum wage by the security company. Similar complaints have been received against many other companies.

‘’A meeting will be held between the officials of the labour department and the elected representatives,’’ said Khade.