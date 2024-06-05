Navi Mumbai: 2 Policemen Including API Booked By Anti-Corruption Bureau In Graft Case | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked two policemen, including an assistant police inspector (API) from Koparkhairane police station in a graft case.

According to the ACB, a case of cheating and forgery had been registered against the uncle of the complainant at Koparkhairane Police Station, Navi Mumbai and he had been arrested in the said case. "API Sagar Takle, in order to assist in the bail application of the uncle of the complainant and to cooperate in the further investigation, demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh," said an ACB official.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB office and filed a complaint on 30/05/2024 in the matter. Verification of the allegations made by the complainant revealed that API Takle had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant and later settled the amount for Rs 40000.

The ACB officials also learnt that Constable Pragyesh Kothekar, who is posted as a Court Clerk at Belapur Court had asked the complainant to pay the said bribe amount to him on the request of API Takle.

The ACB officials then laid a trap on Wednesday Koparkhairane and caught Kothekar red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant at Kharghar. The ACB has also detained API Takle for further investigation.