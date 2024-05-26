Maharashtra ACB Reports 16% Decline In Graft Cases During First 5 Months Of 2024

ACB Reports 16% Dip In Graft Cases During First 5 Months of 2024 | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has witnessed a significant dip of around 16 percent in the number of corruption cases registered in the first five months this year. A cursory look at the statistical records from 1, January 2024 to 23, May, 2024 reveal a total 289 cases have been registered by the ACB as compared to 343 cases lodged in the corresponding period last year.

The number of persons caught in connection with these cases has gone down to 425 this year from 494 in the same period last year. However, the number of trap cases witnessed a marginal increase of 4 percent in May this year. The revenue and police department continue to hold the top two positions.

While the revenue department tops the list with 82 traps against its officials, the police department is not far behind with 56 traps, followed by 23 each against panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members.

This apart from 22 cases against the state electricity distribution company limited, 10 staffers each from various municipal corporations and education department amongst others who have landed into the ACB net do far.

The tainted accused include 26 class I officers, 46 class II officials, 210 and 691 and 21 class III and IV staffers respectively. Among the eight zonal ranges the Nashik unit topped the list by conducting 54 traps this year, followed by 51 and 48 by in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar respectively.

While the Thane unit conducted 28 successful traps and arrested 48 people, their Mumbai counterparts remained on the bottom of the list with 15 traps and 24 arrests till 23, May, this year.

While assets worth Rs. 10,39,0550 has been seized from the accused who were caught red handed in successful traps, the ACB has also blown the lid off six disproportionate assets (DA) cases so far and seized unaccounted wealth amounting Rs.76,30,1619.

Notably, charge-sheets and preliminary probe requests in around 454 corruption cases are on hold sans approvals from the government and other competent authorities for the past several months.

291 out of the 454 cases have remained pending for a period of more than 90 days. Eight people have been convicted in six cases this year, even as hundreds of cases are still pending before the judiciary.