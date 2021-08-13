Navi Mumbai: 2 held for robbery in long route trains, Rs 3.16 lakh stolen items recovered

The Nerul-Wadala unit of crime branch of the Railways police arrested two persons from Bhopal and solved at least four cases of robbery in long route trains in Panvel. The police also recovered stolen items mostly mobile phones and gold jewellery from them.

According to police, there has been a rise in theft and robbery cases in long route trains in Panvel region. While the Panvel GRP was also already carrying out investigation, a team of crime branch of Nerul-Wadala unit carried out a simultaneous investigation.

The unit received information that two accused involved in several theft cases in long route trains were arrested by Bhopal GRP for similar theft cases and they were in jail. A team was sent there and after completing court procedure, they were brought Panvel.

According to the railway police, they were identified as Dilip Mishra, 24, and Naresh Rekvar, 21.

“They used to board the express trains at Panvel station and snatched gold jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables from the commuters. This year alone, the Panvel GRP registered four offences against them,” said an official from the Panvel GRP.

The police recovered three mobile phones, and around 45 grams gold jewellery worth Rs 3,16,800 from them. “The items recovered from them were stolen during this year so far,” added the official.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:09 PM IST