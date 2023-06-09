Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Abandoned Building In Belapur

Representational Image |

A 19-year-old girl died after falling from a partially constructed abandoned building at sector 15 in Belapur on Thursday afternoon. The girl had visited the building with a friend. The police are investigating and trying to ascertain if this was a case of accident or was there any foul play involved in the matter.

According to police, the deceased and her friend had gone to the fifth floor of the building and they were chatting near the lift shaft of the abandoned under-construction building. However, the girl lost balance and fell. She died on the spot.

After this incident, her friend informed the police about the incident. The NRI police (in CBD Belapur) reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation in the case is underway.