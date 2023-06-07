Navi Mumbai News: Anti Human Trafficking Cell Rescues Child Labour From Famous Biryani Restaurant In Nerul

Representational Image | pxhere.com

Navi Mumbai: The Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) rescued a 17-year old child labour from a hotel in Nerul. The owner has not employed the minor but is also paying low wages and taking excessive work.

The team of AHTC carried out a raid last week at Dum Biryani Hotel in Nerul and rescued a child labourer. A case has been registered against the owner for employing a minor by giving him excessive work at low wages.

Victim Was Working There Since Last Two Months

The cell had received information that a child was employed at the hotel in Nerul. Based on the information, Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher and his team raided the famous Dum Biryani Hotel last Saturday afternoon. During the raid, it was found a 17-year-old boy was working at the said hotel. The team rescued the child and during investigation, it was learnt that the owner had employed the minor for the last two months.

Case Registered Against Restaurant Owner

The officials from the cell informed that a case has been registered Mohammad Rashid M Khan (65) the owner of the hotel under the Child Labour Prevention Act, Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act at Nerul Police Station.