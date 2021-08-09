Navi Mumbai: 15-year-old daughter murders mother by strangulating with karate belt for persuading her to study

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old daughter murdered her 41-year-old mother by strangulating with a karate belt in Airoli on July 30 afternoon after the mother persuaded him to study well for the medical entrance exam. Mother’s repeated request to study did not go well with the daughter and a small heated argument led to the incident

While the incident took place on July 30, the police cracked the murder mystery last week after police took the minor girl into confidence.

Police said that the minor girl admitted to have committed the crime following a small argument at their home in Airoli.

According to police, three days before the incident, the minor girl had approached Rabale police to lodge a complaint against her mother. However, the police called her parents and sent them back after counseling.

“The mother was pressurizing her to study as the NEET exam was scheduled in May 2021. They wanted that her daughter to become a doctor,” said a police official from Rabale police station.

On July 30, they had again a minor heated argument over the preparation for the exam that led to scuffling. The minor girl pushed her mother who fell on the floor and received injuries in the head. Police said after that she strangulated her mother with a karate belt. “Later, the girl put the body on the bed and sent a WhatsApp message from her mother’s mobile to her maternal uncle's number that I tried everything I quit,” said a senior official from Rabale police station.

Later she closed the door of the bedroom with a key and asked her uncle that her mother had closed the door from inside.

According to police, the post-mortem report revealed that strangulation was the cause of her death apart from the head injuries. “A woman cop took the minor girl into confidence who later admitted to have committed the crime,” said the official. A case was registered against the minor girl under sections 302 and 201 of IPC.