Navi Mumbai: 11 PMC schools celebrate Children’s Day

Panvel: All 11 schools of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) participated in Children’s Day celebration early this week. A number of activities were organised like singing, painting ensemble songs, and musical chairs among others.

As per the public relations department of PMC, children were given food by the Innerville Club of Panvel in D.B Patil School on the occasion.

Under the guidance of Education Department Head Babasaheb Chimane, children from all the municipal schools celebrated Children's Day in a joyful atmosphere by participating in the competitions held on the occasion.

Paresh Thakur, former leader of House at PMC, DMC Vitthal Dake, DMC Sachin Pawar, DMC Kailas Gawde, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalavde, Auditor Vinaykumar Patil, Head of General Administration Department Dashrath Bhandari, officers and employees were present.

"The district-level school sports competitions for the year 2022-23 have also started with great enthusiasm from November 11. Apart from cricket, volleyball, lawn tennis, football, Nehru Hockey, and other sporting events were organised,” said an official.