e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Cigarette bud leads brawl between two groups in Ghansoli, one dies

Navi Mumbai: Cigarette bud leads brawl between two groups in Ghansoli, one dies

Incidentally, Bandi threw the cigarette that fell on the feet of Ruhan Shaikh, a resident of sector 4 in Ghansoli.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Cigarette bud leads brawl between two groups in Ghansoli, one dies | FILE PHOTO
Follow us on

Mumbai: The death of a 35-year-old man during a brawl between two groups in Ghansoli early this week happened due to a cigarette bud that incidentally fell on the feet of a member of one of the groups. Police have arrested two people and registered two cases—one of murder and another of attempted murder—against both groups.

At the moment, four people are being treated at various hospitals for injuries sustained during the brawl.

The group had a minor tiff in the morning

Last week, on Saturday, December 12, a 35-year-old man identified as Naseer Imtiyaz Shaikh died after a brawl between two groups in Ghansoli. The group had a minor tiff in the morning, said police.

According to the police, Nitin alias Bandi, a resident of Sector 1 in Ghansoli, was having tea and a cigarette at a tea stall. Meanwhile, Ruhan Shaikh came over there along with his friends. Incidentally, Bandi threw the cigarette that fell on the feet of Ruhan Shaikh, a resident of sector 4 in Ghansoli. This led to an argument, and Ruhan, along with his friend, assaulted Bandi and also pushed his motorbike.

Around 7 p.m., Bandi and his friends attacked Ruhan and his friends with a knife, a baseball bat, and other wooden sticks, and Naseer died as a result of his injuries. Four others were also injured in the brawl.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: One killed, four injured after brawl between two groups
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...

Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...

Mumbai: After closing Gokhale bridge, BMC floats tenders for repairing alternate roads connecting...

Mumbai: After closing Gokhale bridge, BMC floats tenders for repairing alternate roads connecting...

Tea-stall in Mira-Bhayandar turns bribe collection point: Kashimira cop caught red-handed by ACB

Tea-stall in Mira-Bhayandar turns bribe collection point: Kashimira cop caught red-handed by ACB

Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

Maharashtra Government okays salary hike for legislators’ PAs and drivers

Mumbai: HC dismisses Shraddha Binani’s plea against SFIO summons

Mumbai: HC dismisses Shraddha Binani’s plea against SFIO summons