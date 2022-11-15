Navi Mumbai: Cigarette bud leads brawl between two groups in Ghansoli, one dies

Cigarette bud leads brawl between two groups in Ghansoli, one dies | FILE PHOTO

Mumbai: The death of a 35-year-old man during a brawl between two groups in Ghansoli early this week happened due to a cigarette bud that incidentally fell on the feet of a member of one of the groups. Police have arrested two people and registered two cases—one of murder and another of attempted murder—against both groups.

At the moment, four people are being treated at various hospitals for injuries sustained during the brawl.

The group had a minor tiff in the morning

Last week, on Saturday, December 12, a 35-year-old man identified as Naseer Imtiyaz Shaikh died after a brawl between two groups in Ghansoli. The group had a minor tiff in the morning, said police.

According to the police, Nitin alias Bandi, a resident of Sector 1 in Ghansoli, was having tea and a cigarette at a tea stall. Meanwhile, Ruhan Shaikh came over there along with his friends. Incidentally, Bandi threw the cigarette that fell on the feet of Ruhan Shaikh, a resident of sector 4 in Ghansoli. This led to an argument, and Ruhan, along with his friend, assaulted Bandi and also pushed his motorbike.

Around 7 p.m., Bandi and his friends attacked Ruhan and his friends with a knife, a baseball bat, and other wooden sticks, and Naseer died as a result of his injuries. Four others were also injured in the brawl.