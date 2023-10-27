Navi Mumbai: 1 Held With ₹7.4 Lakh Banned Gutkha & Paan Masala | representative image

Navi Mumbai: In a significant operation spearheaded by the Deputy Commissioner of Zone-1, the police successfully confiscated gutkha, paan masala, and tobacco products with an estimated value of Rs 7.4 lakh from a store situated in Sector-9, Airoli.

These products, which have been prohibited by the Maharashtra government, were being unlawfully amassed for clandestine sales. Furthermore, a suspect by the name of Sujit Vijay Valmiki, also known as Sujit Pandey,26, was arrested in connection with this operation. The officials have initiated efforts to trace down other suppliers involved in the distribution of gutkha and paan masala to Sujit Pandey.

Details On The Operation

The operation was orchestrated by the Deputy Commissioner of Zone-1 after the team received a tip about the unlawful stockpile of paan masala and aromatic tobacco at shop number 5 within the Sai Prasad Co-op Society building in Sector-9, Airoli.

Acting swiftly on this information, Assistant Police Inspector Prabhakar Shiurkar, Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Kharat, and their team executed a raid at the specified location in the early hours of a Sunday morning. During the operation, they discovered a cache of banned gutkha, aromatic tobacco, and paan masala, collectively valued at Rs 7.4 lakh.

In light of this discovery, the police team confiscated the illegal stock of gutkha and took Sujit Pandey into custody. A case has been registered against Sujit Pandey at the Rabale Police Station.

