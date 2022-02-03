'National agencies are like Betaal of Vikram and Betaal': Congress leader Sachin Sawant takes dig at PM Modi after Sanjay Raut's brother Pravin held in PMLA case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Thursday said that National agencies act like 'Betaal of Vikram and Betaal', taking pot shots at PM Modi.

Sawant's statements come after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's brother- Pravin Raut was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case.

"The National agecnies are like 'Betaal of Vikram and Betaal'. The difference is that if Vikram spoke, the troll would fly over his shoulder. Modi's Betaal flies and sits on the neck of people who speak against him", the Congress leader said.

"After Sanjay Raut spoke against Modi government, his brother was arrested immediately. If Pravin Raut's assets were ceased in January 2021, why did the investigation hang on for a year?", Sawant questioned.

Meanwhile, Businessman Pravin Raut has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case related to a redevelopment project in Goregaon. Raut was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him to ED custody till February 09.



A case of criminal conspiracy and cheating was registered by the Mumbai Police in March 2018 after which ED registered a money laundering case in September 2021 and began their investigation.

According to the ED, MHADA is the owner of a land at village Pahadi in Goregaon admeasuring 47 acres. On the said land, MHADA had provided tenements to 672 tenants being members of Goregaon Siddharth Nagar Sahakari Grihanirman Sanstha Limited (Patra Chawl). In order to redevelop the said 672 tenements, the MHADA entered into joint development agreement with one Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).



