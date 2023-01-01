Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Igatpuri, visuals surface

Nashik: A major fire has broken out at Jindal Company near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka in Nashik.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Many workers are feared to be trapped in this fire, according to Lok Satta report.
Further details awaited.
