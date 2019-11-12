Narayan Rane threatens to take ‘whatever measures required’, BJP calls it his ‘personal opinion’

Current BJP leader Narayan Rane said that Cong-NCP are making a fool out of Shiv Sena. He adds that BJP will try to form the government. "We are trying for a simple majority of 145 (in the 288-member assembly), that's our target and we will submit it to the Governor. I don't think the Shiv Sena will go with the Congress-NCP. They are taking the Shiv Sena for a ride," Rane claimed.
He added that the BJP will try to form government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this direction.
However another BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "This is Rane Sahab's personal opinion. There was no discussion held on this issue in the BJP core committee meeting."
President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.
The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the assembly election results were declared, with the Congress and the NCP saying that they have not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government, which they received only on Monday, and will hold further discussions.
