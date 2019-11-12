Narayan Rane threatens to take ‘whatever measures required’, BJP calls it his ‘personal opinion’

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the assembly election results were declared, with the Congress and the NCP saying that they have not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government, which they received only on Monday, and will hold further discussions.