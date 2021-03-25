Nana Patole says Maha govt to meet Guv on issues including corruption charges; Raj Bhawan denies appointment

Mumbai: After a delegation of BJP leaders urged the Governor to seek a report from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue related to governance and corruption, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the state government would meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday to discuss the matter and represent its side.

Speaking to the media here, Maharashtra Congress chief Patole said that corruption allegations made by Davendra Fadnavis against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are "false" and the government's side will be presented before the Governor. He added that all these allegations were made to "defame the Thackeray government".

"The allegations made by Davendra Fadnavis against the Home Minister are false. The state government will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the matter," he told reporters.

"The government's side will be presented before the Governor. This is being done to defame Maharashtra. The truth will come out soon," he said.