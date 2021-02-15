Nallasopara: Bikers open fire at duo outside bar, probe on

In yet another incident which exposes the deteriorating law and order in the region, two men were injured after they were shot at by some unidentified assailants outside a bar in Nallasopara on Sunday night.

According to the police, the shoot-out was reported outside Q-n-Q Bar located in the Moregaon area of Nallasopara (East) in Palghar district at around 9:15 pm. The shootout is believed to be a fallout of personal enmity as the victims who were injured have a criminal background.