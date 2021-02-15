Nallasopara: Bikers open fire at duo outside bar, probe on

In yet another incident which exposes the deteriorating law and order in the region, two men were injured after they were shot at by some unidentified assailants outside a bar in Nallasopara on Sunday night.
According to the police, the shoot-out was reported outside Q-n-Q Bar located in the Moregaon area of Nallasopara (East) in Palghar district at around 9:15 pm. The shootout is believed to be a fallout of personal enmity as the victims who were injured have a criminal background.
Baliram Deepchand Gupta who runs a mobile shop and his friend- Rajkumar Gupta were indulged in a binge session on a handcart outside the bar when three unidentified men arrived on a single motorcycle and opened fire on the duo. While Baliram who sustained minor injuries managed to flee the spot, four rounds were fired at Rajkumar out of which three hit him on the back and one bullet went blank, police said.
The assailants also mounted multiple attacks on Rajkumar with a sharp edged weapon before zooming away on their bike. Rajkumar, who suffered serious head and other injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition continues to remain critical.
A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Tulinj police station and special teams have been formed by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate to nab the criminals.