Mumbai Crime Watch: Sex racket busted in Nallasopara, two women rescued from lodge

A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate busted a prostitution racket which was operating from a hotel under the guise of providing lodging and boarding facilities to patrons in Nallasopara.

While a pimp identified as Mojam Ali Dilbahar Shaikh was arrested and booked under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), two women were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeer.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Bhaskar Pukle swooped down on Hotel Silver Residency, a lodging and boarding facility located in the Nagindaspada area of Nallasopara (east), and apprehended the pimp.

Both the rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation center. However, action eludes the owner and operator of the establishment who are the actual beneficiaries and perpetrators of the immoral activities. The case has been handed over to the Tulinj police station for further investigations.