Mira Bhayandar: Man held in Kashimira with ganja worth Rs 3.52 lakh

Further tightening the screws on the notorious drug mafia, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commssionerate apprehended a 24-year-old drug peddler in Kashimira on Tuesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Police Inspector Vijay Pawar, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare, laid a trap and detained a suspicious biker near a temple in the Ghodbunder village area of Kashimira.

Upon checking, the biker who identified himself as Vishal Choudhary (24), was found to be in possession of more than 10 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs. 3.52 lakh in the local market.

The police also impounded the Honda Dio bike and booked Choudhary under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Not ruling out more arrests in the case, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare said, “Investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.”

A native of Kanhauli village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, the accused drug peddler stayed in the Evershine area of Nallasopara and was recently booked by the Kurar police in Mumbai for his involvement in a similar drug-related offence.