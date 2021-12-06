Nagpur: Three teenage boys stab man over old rivalry

A case of attempt to murder was registered against three teenage boys for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old man over an old rivalry at Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Sudama Nishad was stabbed in his heart with a sharp weapon on a cricket ground by the trio to avenge an old fight, an official said.

Nishad was admitted to a hospital.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:47 AM IST