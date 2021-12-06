e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:47 AM IST

Nagpur: Three teenage boys stab man over old rivalry

PTI
Pixabay | Representative Image

Pixabay | Representative Image

Advertisement

A case of attempt to murder was registered against three teenage boys for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old man over an old rivalry at Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Sudama Nishad was stabbed in his heart with a sharp weapon on a cricket ground by the trio to avenge an old fight, an official said.

Nishad was admitted to a hospital.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ

Thane: Two 11-year-olds drown in water pit, bodies recovered; see pics Thane: Two 11-year-olds drown in water pit, bodies recovered; see pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:47 AM IST
Advertisement