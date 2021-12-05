Thane: Two 11-yr-old drown in water pit, bodies recovered; see pics

Thane: The bodies of two 11-year-olds who went for a dip in a water pit in Thane and drowned, were recovered on Sunday morning. The duo had gone missing on Saturday evening and after an all-night search, they were discovered to have been drowned. The Vartak Nagar police had registered a kidnapping case on Saturday but after the bodies were found, an accidental death report was registered.



According to the regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, the two minors were identified as Abhishek Bablu Sharma and Krishna Manoj Gaud, both residents of Rambaug in Upvan, Thane. “The bodies were found in a waterpit at the premises of military ground near Rambaug, Shivaji Nagar, Thane. The RDMC, Vartak Nagar Police and fire brigade officers and rescue teams recovered them,” said a police officer from the RDMC.



Santosh Kadam, RDMC head, said the rescue operation was completed on Sunday afternoon. “Both the bodies were handed over to the Vartak Nagar police,” he informed.

Senior Police Inspector S Nikam, Vartak Nagar police station, said the two children had gone missing from their residence on Saturday night. “The family members and neighbours carried out a search operation. But not meeting with any success, the search party reached the police station. As the kids were minors, a kidnapping case was registered under section of the Indian Penal Code,” he added.



Police said a few locals went near the water pit and found the clothes of the two minors lying nearby. “They found a body floating on the water and alerted the authorities who started the rescue operation and recovered both the bodies,” said a police officer.



The bodies were sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post mortem. “We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. Both the bodies have been handed over to their families,” added Nikam.



A huge crowd had gathered at the spot to witness the rescue operations, which went on till late evening on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:15 PM IST