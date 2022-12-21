Nagpur: Maha Vikas Aghadi preps leaders to corner state government

File Photo

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and other like-minded parties and independents – on Tuesday held a meeting and decided to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government on a range of issues, including farmer distress, corruption, flight of key projects and non-payment of scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students.

The meeting was addressed by the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who arrived in Nagpur on Monday.

Contrary to expectations, Mr Thackeray, who is the member of the State Legislative Council, did not participate in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hosted a dinner for the ruling alliance ministers and legislators. He thanked them for their cooperation and also their contribution in the alliance’s success in the gram panchayat elections. He also asked the legislators to be alert and quick in countering the Opposition’s charges in the State Legislature.

Earlier, the ruling and Opposition legislators, ahead of the commencement of the proceedings on Tuesday, shouted slogans against each other at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan.