Bombay HC gives relief to CM Eknath Shinde in NIT plots case

On December 16, the urban development department of the government cancelled the order to transfer the land to a private person and made the land available to the slum dwellers again.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
Maharashtra: Govt presents supplementary demand of Rs 52,327 Cr, big chunk to Urban Development Dept under CM Shinde | File
The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has given relief to CM Eknath Shinde in Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) plots case. On December 16, the urban development department of the government cancelled the order to transfer the land to a private person and made the land available to the slum dwellers again.

Minister who took decision is now CM: Thackeray

‘’It is a serious matter. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had a meeting this morning and it held a lengthy discussion on this issue. The stay order passed by the Nagpur Bench is serious. The high court has clearly said that the government interfered in the case when it was a sub-judice matter. We are against this. The minister of the urban development department, who took the decision, is now the Chief Minister. Therefore, if a plea is to be presented by the government, the possibility of interference cannot be ruled out. Because they are the decision makers,’’ said Thackeray. 

‘’Political interference is inappropriate and it is not appropriate for him (CM) to remain in office. Our Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council will raise this issue tomorrow,’’ said Thackeray. 

