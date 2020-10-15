My Family, My Responsibility: PMC reports 276 positive cases in phase one

A total of 276 positive cases of COVID-19 were found in phase one of the My Family, My Responsibility campaign that ended on October 14 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). In phase one of the campaign, the civic body visited around 2.08 lakh families and conducted a health check-up of 7.95 lakh citizens.

The survey team came across around 876 people with symptoms like fever, cough, and cold. When the sample of 674 of them were sent for lab tests, 276 were found positive for COVID-19.

As part of the My Family, My Responsibility healthcare campaign, a total of 233 teams of volunteers visited 2,08,746 houses and conducted a health survey of 7,93,923 citizens. The team also spoke about health, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19. The objective of the campaign is to survey and treat patients as well as educate every citizen about the virus.

“In phase one, the teams visited every house to measure the body temperature and oxygen saturation of everyone in the family. They also collected information about those suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, or having difficulty in breathing,” said a senior civic official. Data on those suffering from comorbidities, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, organ transplantation and asthma, was collected as well. “We have collected their contact details, which will be used to follow up if there are any senior citizens or patients with comorbidities,” added the official.

Phase two of the campaign started on October 15 and the team will again visit every house to check the health status of all citizens.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases under PMC has come down to 1,399 with its total number of positive cases at 21,993. However, 20,099 have cured and the recovery rate stands at 91.39 per cent. 505 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.