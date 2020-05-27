MVA govt: Differences in perception but ‘no cracks’

However, the ‘irritants’ notwithstanding, there are no cracks within the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government which are ‘widening by the day’, as the BJP would like the world to believe, said political analysts.

Another concern is the soft demeanour of Uddhav, which the BJP has made out to be a case of lack of experience in governance and lack of command over the administration. There are concerns within the NCP and the Congress that this perception may hurt the reputation of the government.

That, in turn, ignited the buzz about the NCP leading the government, with the Sena and the Congress having their deputy chief ministers, in a role reversal. However, this speculation has largely been stoked by the BJP, much to the embarrassment of the MVA constituents.

The inscrutable Sharad Pawar, for his own good reasons, kept quiet; rather, he played along and called on Governor Khoshiyari, a meeting that served to further add to the confusion in the BJP camp.

The statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at this juncture, that his party was not a key decision maker in the MVA government, has the portents of further muddying the waters. According to sources, the Congress wants to merely convey that it needs to be involved to a greater degree in the decision making. But that does not mean that the party is ready to rock the MVA boat. The BJP, of course, would only be too happy if it could turn irritants into ‘cracks,’ so that the MVA government collapses under the weight of its own contradictions.