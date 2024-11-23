MVA Falls Below 50-Mark In Latest Trends, MahaYuti Surges To 233; BJP-Led Alliance Scripts History In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has performed poorly in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 held in single phase on November 20. The latest trends show that the Congress-Shiv Sena(UBT)-NCP(SP) alliance tumbled below 50-mark, while it was leading on 55 seats in earlier trends. The MahaYuti alliance has surged ahead with a massive lead on 233 seats, as per the latest trends. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results for the assembly elections on November 23.

The performance of the MVA has put a question mark on the political careers of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. The Congress has also performed below dismally in the elections. As per the latest trends, Congress is leading on 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading on 20, while NCP (SP) is leading on only 10 seats. The three major parties in the alliance has only managed to take a lead on 49 seats.

The MahaYuti alliance has decisively outshone the MVA, securing a thumping majority in Maharashtra. Of the 233 seats where MahaYuti is leading, the BJP accounts for 133 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) for 54, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) for 41.

In a stark comparison, the MVA’s total seat count does not even surpass the number of seats led by the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena alone. With the counting process nearing its conclusion, it seems impossible for the MVA alliance to cross the 50-mark.

MahaYuti has announced that they will form the government in the state before November 26. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra BJP chief, Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will get a new Chief Minister before November 26. His statement has raised questions over the future of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. BJP being the largest party in the alliance might opt for its chief minister in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude towards the voters in Maharashtra. He said, "Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!"