 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Video Shows Devendra Fadnavis Responding To Congratulatory Phone Call As Mahayuti Marches Towards Massive Victory
Devendra Fadnavis, as per early trends on the EC website, was leading with 41385 votes in Nagpur South West seat

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was leading with 41385 votes, ahead of Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe with over 14,000 votes and looked all set to win from the crucial Nagpur South West seat, showed trends on EC website before noon.  

Fadnavis was seen responding to a congratulatory phone call at his official residence Sagar in Mumbai in a video posted by news agency ANI on social media.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, as per the trends before 12 pm on the Election Commission of India’s website, the BJP was leading in 126 seats, Shiv Sena in 56, and NCP in 38 seats. Together, the incumbent Mahayuti was leading in 220 seats. Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Uddhav Sena was leading in 19, Congress in 18, and NCP SP in 14. Other smaller parties and independents were leading in 17 seats.

ECI

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05%, compared to nearly 61% in the 2019 assembly elections. 

