MVA Cabinet approves proposal to cut real estate premiums by 50% till Dec 31, 2021

Devendra Fadnavis last month wrote to CM Thackeray and alleged that the "government policies for helping real estate sector to mitigate COVID-19 effect are aimed at and are resulting into windfall gains to a few real estate developers".

He said that earlier a committee chaired by Deepak Parekh (co-founder of HDFC Ltd.) was formed to seek suggestions to revive the ailing real estate sector. However, he added that the recommendations suggested by the committee "are being implemented selectively without considering the real effect of the same".

"It seems that certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of State exchequer. I must state here that the actions of the State Government must be free from the vice of arbitrariness and must conform to Article 14 of the Constitution of India," Fadnavis wrote in the letter.

The former Chief Minister further said that steps like rationalisation of stamp duty rates, ready reckoner rates and Premiums were necessary. "However, under the garb of reduction for rationalisation, windfall gains cannot be allowed to a handful few," he said.