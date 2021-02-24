'Must have come to Mumbai with expectation from MVA govt': Congress' Sachin Sawant writes to Anil Deshmukh, seeks probe in Mohan Delkar's suicide case

Sawant urged the Home Minister to investigate the case. "He has left a sixteen page suicide note in which he has mentioned names of all the officials who harassed him. It is being discussed among people that he has mentioned name of Praful Patel who is currently working as the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu since 2016. Mr. Patel is a former BJP MLA from Himatnagar constituency in Gujarat for its 12th legislative assembly. He also served as MoS Home Minister of Gujarat and is very close to RSS and BJP'S national leadership."

In his letter, he said that "It is pertinent to note that Delkar travelled to Mumbai late on Sunday, checked into a hotel and committed 'suicide' by hanging himself in the room on Monday. He may have chosen to come to Mumbai for committing suicide because he was not sure to get justice in the union territory. He must have come to Mumbai with an expectation from MVA government that the culprits who compelled him to take the extreme step by harassing him would be punished by law."

"Hence we request you to immediately direct the police officials to probe the role of BJP in the tragic death of Mr. Delkar to give justice to him as well as his family," he said.