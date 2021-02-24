'Must have come to Mumbai with expectation from MVA govt': Congress' Sachin Sawant writes to Anil Deshmukh, seeks probe in Mohan Delkar's suicide case

The suicide case of 7-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar has raised eyebrows as Mumbai Police said that Delkar's suicide note was written on his official letter pad and was 15-page long.
While the Police has said that they will be recording statements of his family members in the coming days, Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee (MPCC) Spokesperson Sachin Sawant wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday seeking probe in BJP's role in the case.
In his letter, stating that the death of Delkar was shocking, he said the MP was under immense political duress for the past one year or so which probably drove him to the extreme step of taking his own life.
"He was extremely popular leader in his parliamentary constituency as he won his last parliament election as an independent candidate to ensure his long winning spree to the Lok Sabha," he added.
"In a detailed tell-all video released around mid-2020, Delkar had taken his constituents into confidence and threatened to resign from his Lok Sabha seat as he could no longer bear the insults and humiliating treatment continuously meted out to him. Delkar was clearly seen targeting the BJP in the video and the words used by him sheds light on how he was targeted by the Modi government," Sawant wrote.
Sawant also added that Delkar had earlier said that "All my efforts to get justice for my constituents are blocked and stonewalled by these people They are even trying to frame me it fake cases, my supporters, the organisations I run or work for are targeted and the people in it are also hounded."
The Congress leader added that Delkar had further alleged that BJP leaders, the bureaucracy, police, investigating agencies and local goons were constantly harassing or browbeating him at all levels.
"Delkar had been continuously accusing the UT officialdom of harassment, insults, depriving him of addressing the people of his constituency, and attempts to book him in fake cases," he said.
Sawant urged the Home Minister to investigate the case. "He has left a sixteen page suicide note in which he has mentioned names of all the officials who harassed him. It is being discussed among people that he has mentioned name of Praful Patel who is currently working as the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu since 2016. Mr. Patel is a former BJP MLA from Himatnagar constituency in Gujarat for its 12th legislative assembly. He also served as MoS Home Minister of Gujarat and is very close to RSS and BJP'S national leadership."
In his letter, he said that "It is pertinent to note that Delkar travelled to Mumbai late on Sunday, checked into a hotel and committed 'suicide' by hanging himself in the room on Monday. He may have chosen to come to Mumbai for committing suicide because he was not sure to get justice in the union territory. He must have come to Mumbai with an expectation from MVA government that the culprits who compelled him to take the extreme step by harassing him would be punished by law."
"Hence we request you to immediately direct the police officials to probe the role of BJP in the tragic death of Mr. Delkar to give justice to him as well as his family," he said.