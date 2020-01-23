'Muslims did not vote for BJP in state polls': Sharad Pawar claims minorities wanted saffron party out of power

Referring to it, Pawar, at an event organised by the NCP's minority cell, recalled that no step was being taken (at that time) in the state for three-four weeks (by the Shiv Sena-BJP) towards government formation.

Pawar said suggestions were invited about a possible tie-up with the Shiv Sena from people in Maharashtra as well as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

"We were told on behalf of the minorities that if you want to take Shiv Sena along, you can do so, but keep the BJP away. The minorities welcomed that step (of taking the Shiv Sena on board)," Pawar told the gathering.

The former Union minister said this development in Maharashtra politics has shown a path to the country, and lauded the minority communities for taking the initiative.