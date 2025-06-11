Mumbra Train Tragedy: Injured Toll Rises To 10, Two Critical; GRP Records Statements | ANI Image

In the Mumbra train tragedy, the number of injured has risen from nine to ten. Jitendra Mhatre, who was also injured in the incident, initially sought treatment at a private hospital in Diva. Later, on Monday evening, he was transferred to Kalwa Hospital for further treatment.

An official from Kalwa Hospital stated: “Mhatre, who was injured on Monday in the Mumbra train tragedy, initially went alone to a private hospital in Diva. Later, he was admitted to Kalwa Hospital on Monday evening for further treatment.” Tragically, four passengers lost their lives in this mishap.

Currently, eight patients are being treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, and two serious cases—Shiva Gawli (23) and Anil More (40)—are admitted to Jupiter Hospital. According to doctors, both are in unstable condition and remain in the intensive care unit (ICU). Gawli has suffered multiple injuries, including severe head trauma. After Ashish More, Anil More’s son, shared a viral social media plea, urgently needed blood was secured on Tuesday—but Anil’s condition remains critical, and he is battling multiple injuries.

Ashish More, who is preparing for the UPSC exam, said his father might not have been injured had he not missed his regular train: “My father returned from our native place, Jalgaon, three days before the accident. He was set to resume work on Monday but, unfortunately, missed his regular train and boarded the CSMT-bound Kasara fast local instead.”

On Tuesday, three patients at Kalwa Hospital underwent orthopedic surgery. Another injured individual, Machindra Gotarane, remains unconscious due to internal brain injuries and has been shifted to JJ Hospital. A Kalwa Hospital official added: “Machindra Gotarane, who works in housekeeping, was standing on the footboard of the Kasara train and was brushed by another train passing on an adjacent track, resulting in a leg fracture and head injuries.”

Dean Rakesh Barot of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, told FPJ that Jitendra Mhatre (32), a passenger on the overcrowded train, suffered a shoulder injury. He initially sought treatment at a private hospital and later, accompanied by a relative, approached Kalwa Hospital, where he underwent orthopedic surgery on Tuesday.

Machindra Gotarane, a resident of Vashind, has remained unconscious since Monday and was moved to JJ Hospital on Tuesday. He sustained a fractured leg and serious internal head injuries.

Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of Critical Care at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, confirmed: “Both patients at Jupiter are currently unstable and on ventilator support.” The hospital is monitoring them closely.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, GRP officials visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa to record statements from injured patients. Another team is documenting details at the accident site.