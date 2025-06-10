Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Of the ten injured, two patients are fighting for their lives in the ICU after falling from an overcrowded local train traveling from Kasara to CSMT on Monday. Four individuals tragically died in the Mumbra train tragedy.

Anil More (40), a clerk at a Kalwa-based school, is in critical condition and battling for his life in the ICU. His son, Ashish More, appealed for blood donations for his father. Fortunately, after the appeal went viral on social media, the required blood was secured.

Anil More had left his home in Vashind around 7:30 AM on Monday, boarded the Kasara fast local at Vashind station, and was planning to alight at Kalwa for work.

Ashish More, a UPSC aspirant who returned to Mumbai from Delhi in March, told FPJ that the family had been joyful about his return. He stated that his father might not have been involved in the tragedy had he boarded the 7:45 AM local train from Vashind. “My father had just returned from our native place, Jalgaon, three days before the accident, and was about to resume work on Monday,” Ashish added.

Shiva Gawli (23), who is also battling for his life at Jupiter Hospital, has suffered multiple injuries, including severe head trauma.

Machindra Gotarane, a resident of Vashind, has been unconscious since Tuesday morning and was referred to J.J. Hospital. He sustained a leg fracture and serious internal head injuries. Gotarane, who works in housekeeping, was on his way to Turbhe. His brother-in-law, Kishor Tarpole, explained that Gotarane was standing on the footboard of the Kasara train when he was brushed by another train passing on an adjacent track. As a result, he held tightly onto the compartment’s pole, which led to his leg fracture and internal injuries.

Dean Rakesh Barot of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital stated that the conditions of Anil More and Shiva Gawli remain unstable. He also noted that Jitendra Mhatre, one of the injured, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Diva but later came to their hospital on Monday evening.

Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, director of critical care at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, confirmed, “Both patients at Jupiter are currently unstable and on ventilator support. We are constantly monitoring their condition.”

Sources indicated that GRP officials visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and began recording the statements of the injured. Another team was also documenting details at the scene of the accident.