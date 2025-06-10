Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: MNS Rally In Thane Over Fatal Mishap That Killed 4 In Mumbra; Party Demands Accountability & Safety Reforms

Mumbra Train Tragedy: MNS Rally In Thane Over Fatal Mishap That Killed 4; Party Demands Accountability & Safety Reforms |

Thane: A day after four passengers lost their lives falling from an overcrowded local train near Mumbra station, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched a protest rally on Tuesday against the railway administration, demanding urgent safety measures and the removal of platform stalls that allegedly contribute to chaotic congestion.

MNS Thane District President Avinash Jadhav's post on rally at Thane |

Led by MNS Thane District President Avinash Jadhav, hundreds of party workers marched from Gaondevi area to Thane railway station, shouting slogans against what they termed the 'negligent and insensitive' attitude of railway authorities. The demonstration was heavily guarded by police to prevent any law and order disruption.

Holding placards reading 'Daily deaths, who’s responsible?', 'Administration is numb, government is blind,' and 'Give justice to the dead, punish the guilty', the protesters expressed anger over the recurring tragedies on the suburban railway network.

The party highlighted that the curve near Mumbra station, where Monday’s fatal incident occurred, had already been flagged as dangerous three months ago by an MNS worker from Titwala. That worker reportedly lost a leg in a similar accident. “Despite repeated warnings, no action was taken,” said Jadhav, accusing the railway administration of criminal negligence, as quoted by Loksatta.

The protest also featured a sharp warning from MNS: “Remove stalls from railway platforms within eight days or we will take action ourselves.” Jadhav insisted that food and newspaper stalls on platforms severely hinder passenger movement, leading to stampedes and unsafe boarding conditions. “Do we need stalls on already overcrowded platforms, or do we need seating arrangements for senior citizens and the differently-abled?” he asked.

Calling for an overhaul of infrastructure and crowd management, MNS demanded proper cleanliness in station toilets, adequate facilities for commuters, and the deployment of crowd control measures during peak hours.

Avinash Jadhav's Ultimatum To Administration Over Platform Stalls

“Commuters buy return tickets every morning hoping to come back home to their families. But in today’s situation, there's no guarantee of return. Why should anyone risk their life just to commute?” said Jadhav. “If this continues, people will stop buying return tickets because they won’t be sure they’ll return,” he added.

He concluded with a stern ultimatum: “If the administration does not remove stalls and improve safety, we know how to escalate this further. The railway system cannot keep failing the people every day.”