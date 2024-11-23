Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP (SP)'s Jitendra Awhad Clinches 4th Consecutive Victory, Defeats Najeeb Mulla Of NCP (AP) By 96,228 Votes

Jitendra Awhad | File Photo

Mumbai: A close fight was expected in the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, to everyone's surprise the contest turned one-sided as Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar faction's Jitendra Awhad defeated NCP (AP)'s Najeeb Mulla with a huge margin. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results for the recently held election on all the 288 assembly seats in single phase on November 20.

NCP (SP) candidate Jitendra Awhad is leading in the seat with 1,57,141 votes in the final round of counting. He is leading on the seat with a margin of 96,228 votes. Najeeb Mulla who was said to be in the race of becoming the MLA from the seat, is lagging behind Awhad with 60,913 votes. Jitendra Awhad will continue his fourth term as the MLA in the constituency. The incumbency factor has turned into his favour as the people of the constituency voted for him in large number.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jitendra Awhad took to social media and thanked the voters of the constituency. He said, "I am beyond grateful to all the voters, of Mumbra-Kalwa who voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections for a stronger democracy! Your belief in our vision for a better future of Mumbra-Kalwa drives me every day. I m greatfull to all colleagues and party workers for their immense hard work and also my alliance partners Thank you once again."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The MahaYuti alliance which consists of the BJP-NCP(AP)-Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction, has won the elections with a thumping majority, with the alliance leading on 228 seats, as per latest trends. The BJP is leading from the front with the saffron party winning 131 seats. The Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction is leading on 55, while NCP (AP) is leading on 40 seats. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP Sharad Pawar faction, is getting only 52 seats, with the Congress leading on 18 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading on 20, while NCP (SP) leading on 11 seats.

The results have confirmed that the Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti will form the government in Maharashtra. It will be interesting to see if current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will continue to lead as CM in the state or Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will vouch for the CM post on the basis of the remarkable performance of the BJP in the elections.