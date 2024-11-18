 Jitendra Awhad Vs Najeeb Mulla In Mumbra-Kalwa: High-Stakes Showdown As NCP Factions Clash, Voting To Begin In Few Hours; VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to vote in the upcoming assembly elections, with voting scheduled to begin in less than 48 hours. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) went on the ground to gauge the pulse of voters in the closely watched Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency. Election fever has gripped the entire region, and residents are excited to celebrate the festival of democracy. The battle between two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates has captured statewide attention, with voters keenly observing the face-off between two prominent leaders.

This contest transcends a traditional battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti alliances. It has turned personal, with the prestige of both NCP faction stalwarts and chiefs Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar on the line. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has fielded three-time MLA Jitendra Awhad, while NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has nominated Najeeb Mulla.

The contest appears fierce, with both candidates putting their full energy into campaigning, which has now concluded as voting day approaches. Voters in the constituency seem to have nearly made up their minds about their choice of candidate. Residents are well aware of the issues they face and the candidates contesting the election.

Many voters have remarked that the contest is tight, and the results may bring surprises. A high voter turnout is anticipated, fueled by the excitement among constituents. While many voters are confident in their choice, a significant number remain undecided and are expected to make their decision at the last moment. This indecision could neutralize the anti-incumbency factor.

Both factions have left no stone unturned in their efforts to woo voters. The outcome of the election in Mumbra-Kalwa is eagerly awaited, as the contest between these former allies is exceptionally close.

The major issues highlighted by voters include redevelopment, traffic congestion, and access to clean drinking water. Additionally, drug abuse is a pressing concern that is likely to influence voting patterns in the constituency.

