 Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar & NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Workers Clash In Mumbra Over Taking Credit For 'Nullah' Construction
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, another credit-raking fight emerged between two political party workers. Maharashtra police said that the workers from NCP Ajit Pawar faction and NCP Sharad Pawar faction clashed over taking credit for a nullah construction project in Mumbra

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Police deployed in Mumbai after both NCP faction workers clash | ANI

Mumbai: In another credit-taking fight for development works ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction and NCP Sharad Pawar faction workers clashed in Mumbra, Thane district. The party workers clashed for taking credit for the construction of a drain (nullah) near Khadi Machine Road in Mumbra.

Assistant Police Commissioner Zone- 1, Uttam Kolekar said, "Construction of a drain is underway nearby. To take credit for this work, there was a clash between workers of the two groups. To avoid any law and order situation, adequate police force is deployed here, and barricading is also done. We spoke to both the groups and resolved the situation peacefully," the officer said speaking with ANI.

This is the second such incident in a week where workers of two political parties engaged in a fight for taking credit for developmental projects in their area. On October 6, Congress and BJP workers clashed during Mumbai's Mith Chowky flyover inauguration. The flyover connecting Marve to Western Express Highway at Goregaon-Malad was inaugurated by union minister and local BJP MP Piyush Goyal.

However, the Congress workers of the constituency claimed credit for the crucial project. Local fex-Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh had also alleged that the police lathi-charged the Congress workers. The video of the Congress and BJP workers clash at Malad surfaced on the internet. In the video, the Mumbai police were seen pacifying the crowd to bring the situation under control.

The Mumbai police had immediately came into action to pacify the workers of both BJP and Congress, and did not allow the situation to escalate.

