Mumbai's Water Reservoirs Rejoice: 3% Boost to Lake Levels in 24 Hours, Thanks to Heavy Rains | File Photo

Mumbai: In just 24 hours, the cumulative stock of the seven lakes, which supply water to the city, increased by 40,526 million litres (ML) owing to the comeback of the much-awaited heavy rains. Tansa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes have started overflowing while the spillway gate of the Middle Vaitarna dam was opened on Thursday morning. After a dry spell in August, the threat of 10-15% water cut was looming large on Mumbai, but the wet weather picked pace just in time, providing relief to the BMC as well as the citizens.

Stock at 93% capacity

On Thursday, the lake levels rose by 3%, taking the entire stock to 13.48 lakh ML or 93% of total capacity. After a rain lull which lasted for almost two weeks, the surge has now raised hopes of the civic body, which had plans for imposing a water cut. The city requires 14.47 lakh ML of water on October 1 for a sufficient year-long supply.

Even though the monsoon was delayed this year, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes started overflowing in July. However, replenished stocks started to deplete again owing to the dry spell in August. So, the civic authorities had decided to take a review of all the lakes after September 10 and then decide upon the issue of water cut. However, heavy rainfall has now been witnessed across the city and also in neighbouring Thane district where the lakes are located. “The situation is better now and a few more heavy showers can give relief to the city till next monsoon,” said a senior civic official.

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 ML of water to the city. The civic authorities had withdrawn the 10% water cut on August 9, which was imposed on July 1.

Stock in 2022

14.25 lakh ML; 98%

2021

13.55 lakh ML; 93%

………..

Current situation (stock in million litres)

Upper Vaitarna

1,84,926; 81.45%

Modak Sagar

1,22,329; 94.88%

Middle Vaitarna

1,90,797; 98%

Bhatsa

6,69,573; 93%

Overflowing lakes

Tansa

1,45,080

Vihar

27,698

Tulsi

8,046

