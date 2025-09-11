 Mumbai’s Underprivileged Children To Benefit From Tvastra By Prachi Foundation’s Art Education Drive
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Underprivileged children in Mumbai’s municipal schools will soon have greater access to structured art education, thanks to Tvastra by Prachi Foundation, an initiative launched by entrepreneur Sumit Govind Sharma in memory of his daughter, Prachi.

The foundation has partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to introduce regular art classes, distribute free supplies, conduct specialised camps, and hold community exhibitions to showcase student creativity.

Prachi, who began painting at the age of six, created over 200 works across painting, sketches, calligraphy, and quilling. Her signature butterfly motif inspired Tvastra, meaning “ancient creativity” in Sanskrit. The foundation now carries her legacy forward by enabling talented children with limited resources to express themselves through art.

Sharma, trustee of the foundation, said the initiative aims to make art a shared experience rather than a privilege. “Art can shape imagination and give kids a voice beyond words. Our goal is to transform classrooms into spaces where children can take pride in their creativity,” he said.

Over the coming months, the foundation and BMC will roll out a citywide campaign featuring advanced training modules and large-scale exhibitions, with the vision of nurturing Mumbai’s next generation of artists and changemakers.

