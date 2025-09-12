India’s First Digital Dashboard For Coastal Cleanup Launched In Mumbai

Mumbai: Beach cleaning activists will now have a digital dashboard to document their work as Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation has launched India’s first tech-based coastal cleanup and waste management dashboard. The platform sims to collaborate data about coastal cleanups and document the work carried out by organisations across the country.

Mumbai-based Beach Warriors, a group of green activists led by Khushiyaan Foundation carrying out weekly beach cleanup drives across the sea shores of Mumbai, launched the country’s first digital dashboard to document and monitor cleanup operations and waste management. The group has been organising cleanups activities for eight years and is said to have collected more than 3,400kg of waste. Earlier this year, the organisation also started recycling beach waste into school benches through its material recovery facility, which is first-of-its-kind in the country for beach waste.

To commemorate its eighth anniversary on September 3, Khushiyaan Foundation rolled out a digital dashboard to monitor coastal cleanup and waste management dashboard. The platform was launched by union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Khadse on September 4. The portal is equipped to update cleanup data every month and also turn it into informative graphics that can be presented to simplify the numbers.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, the NGO’s founder Chinu Kwatra said that there was a need for documentation of work carried out by beach cleaning groups for policy making as well as to boost research in the field. He claimed that the portal will allow a systematic approach to develop new technologies and explorations in the field of cleanups as they also plan to include cleanup data for drives at other types of waterbodies and crucial locations like rivers, lakes and forests.

“Today, everybody is giving vague numbers about cleanup drives and collection of waste. I realised this because I was also giving tentative numbers whenever asked. I want that just like how governments document every detail of their work, NGOs should also do it and therefore I want to allow everyone to have access to this platform. Concrete figures displayed through this platform will allow the data to speak for itself,” Kwatra said.

