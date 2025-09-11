Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked

Economic Offences Wing | X

Mumbai: In Patra Chawl Mumbai Police Economic Offence Wing has registered second FIR, allegedly fraud of around Rs.12 crore has come to light after a Goregaon resident filed a complaint alleging that his tenancy rights, along with those of seven other tenants, were illegally transferred using forged documents.

The case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471, 474 (forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherwadi police station against three prime accused and other associates by Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police.The matter is currently under investigation by EOW.

The Complainant Nadeem Firoz Dalwai, 46, a businessman residing at Shepherd Residency, Goregaon (West), filed the complaint. The Accused identified as

Jitu alias Jitendra Madanlal Mehta then administrative officer at HDIL and linked with Mehta Developers, Sandeep Parab(Supervisor), Abbas Faim Shaikh – along with other unidentified accomplices involved in forgery.

According to the FIR, between 2010 and April 2023, the accused hatched a conspiracy to fraudulently acquire tenancy rights of eight rooms in Patra Chawl, Siddharth Nagar (CHS), Goregaon (West). Each room, which would today fetch a flat worth ₹1.5 crore under redevelopment, was illegally transferred to other names by creating forged agreements, affidavits, indemnity bonds, and NOCs from the society.

Using impersonators, the accused allegedly prepared fake tenancy documents in the names of others and submitted them to the MHADA office at Kherwadi, Bandra (East). Based on these fraudulent papers, tenancy rights were transferred, resulting in wrongful gains for the accused and a cumulative loss of ₹12 crore to the complainant and other affected tenants. EOW Police sources confirmed that further inquiry is underway to identify all beneficiaries of the fraudulent transfers and to trace the forged documents used in the MHADA office.

