Mumbai's Traffic Crisis: IAA And Authorities Launch Behavioral Change Initiative

Representative Image |

In a new initiative aimed at enhancing traffic discipline, the International Advertising Association (IAA), in collaboration with Signpost, the Mumbai Traffic Police, and with the support of Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, has launched a 10-day ‘social engineering experiment’. This initiative seeks to combine increased enforcement of traffic regulations with heightened awareness to address traffic issues in Mumbai.

Abhishek Karnani, Vice President of IAA, addressed the media on Monday, expressing concern over growing traffic problems in the city. “We are witnessing a troubling rise in accidents, rash driving, double parking, illegal parking, and overall traffic indiscipline. To tackle these issues, we are conducting this experiment to influence behavioral change through simple messaging and increased enforcement,” Karnani explained.

During the 10-day experiment, additional traffic police and wardens will be deployed in the Colaba Traffic Division, which includes Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade areas. These officials will manage traffic signals and engage with citizens as part of the awareness campaign. Additionally, 10 bus shelters from Badhwar Park to G.D. Somani Marg will feature messages about basic traffic rules.

Sanjay Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Colaba traffic division, while talking with the members of IAA, said, "Change begins from home. Parents, schools play a huge role in developing traffic discipline and the sense of responsibility among children. Our additional riders, traffic wardens will use both the tough and the senstivitive approach to guide citizens."

Residents have also requested heightened attention around school zones to address traffic congestion caused by parents dropping off and picking up their children. “At BMC schools, public transport creates chaos during peak hours, while at private schools, the influx of luxury vehicles exacerbates traffic bottlenecks on narrow roads. Enforcement should focus on guiding parents to follow lane discipline and set a good example for their children,” noted a local resident.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who is the MLA from Colaba, said “Traffic management is a critical issue that requires careful attention. While infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link are significant, we must also focus on improving our internal roads. Government efforts alone are not enough; public support is crucial. This new initiative is a promising step, and if successful, we plan to expand it citywide.”