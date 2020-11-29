Mumbai's temperature sees slight rise, may dip after November 30

The city of Mumbai, which was lashed with heavy rains until the end of October, witnessed a dip in the temperature in early November, which rose back up this week.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded minimum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature recorded in this region was 33.3 degrees Celsius.

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, on Saturday recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius, whereas maximum temperature recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius.

While the Worli area witnessed the highest minimum temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius, Powai witnessed minimum temperature in the city with 21.0 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, after November 30 the minimum temperature across the city is likely to dip as low as 22.0 degrees Celsius (Santacruz observatory), while the minimum temperature will drop to 23.0 degrees Celsius (Colaba observatory).

On November 11, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season this year at 19.2 degrees Celsius, over 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The Colaba weather station, meanwhile, recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius – a degree Celsius below normal the same day.

As per reports, temperatures rose in many parts of the state with the maximum temperature being recorded at around 35 degrees. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature will drop in Mumbai, North Konkan, Central Maharashtra and some parts of Vidarbha by November 30, minimum temperature will drop to 22 to 21 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.