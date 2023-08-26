 Mumbai's 'Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji' Receives Doctor of Divinity Honor from Claremont School of Theology in the US
This prestigious accolade recognizes his significant contributions to global religious and humanitarian endeavors.

Mumbai: 'Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji,' the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), affectionately addressed by his followers, has been conferred with a Doctor of Divinity (PhD) degree from the Claremont School of Theology in the US.

This prestigious accolade recognizes his significant contributions to global religious and humanitarian endeavors. The Claremont School of Theology, established by America’s United Methodist Church in 1885, enjoys a worldwide reputation. A spokesperson from SRM Dharampur's public relations team stated, 'This year signifies a historic milestone in its 130-year legacy as the institution bestows an honorary doctorate upon a non-Christian spiritual leader for the first time.'

