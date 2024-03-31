Mumbai's National Gallery Of Modern Art Celebrates 70th Foundation Day With Unveiling Sabke Ram, Shashwat Shri Ram Event |

Mumbai: The grand cultural event Sabke Ram, Shashwat Shri Ram was inaugurated with pomp and pageantry at the NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai) on the 29th March, 2024. The event marked NGMA's 70th foundation day. A soul stirring cultural event was organised at the NGMA Auditorium. The event was held in collaboration with Hindi Sahitya Academy, Hum Foundation, JJ School of Arts, India Post and the Indian Railways.

Details On The 3-Day Fest

Hum Trust Foundation will organize a grand three day cultural and literary fest on 'Sabke Ram, Shashwat Shri Ram' on the 31st May, 1st and 2nd June respectively. The event will be supported by India Post, Indian Railways, Bhagwati Foundation and Unique Education Academy.

Various Dignitaries Graced The Event

The former chairperson and patron of NGPA Dr. Phiroza Godrej, Krishna Prakash IPS ADG Force One, Dr. Shitla Prasad Dubey ( Chairperson, Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy, Present Director Umesh Rastogi, Maharashtra State Director of Art and Culture Rajeev Mishra, Former Director Anita Rupavataram, Asst Post Master General Sudhir Jakhere, Central and Western Railway CPROs Dr Swapnil Nila and Sumit Thakur were present on the occasion.

The entire event was conceptualised and curated by IPS Krishna Prakash. The event beautifully amalgamates the past with the present. The three day event in May and June will be held at the Gateway of India, NGPA and Cooperage Ground.