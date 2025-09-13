Mumbai’s Historic Elphinstone ROB Closed After 112 Years, MahaRail To Build City’s First Double-Decker Bridge

Elphinstone ROB, built in 1913, to be replaced by Mumbai’s first double-decker Road Over Bridge within a year | File Photo

Mumbai: Following the official closure of the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) on September 12, 2025, authorities have initiated a transformative infrastructure project that will reshape connectivity in central Mumbai.

MahaRail Entrusted with Construction by MMRDA

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) has been entrusted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to execute the construction of a Double-Decker Road Over Bridge at Elphinstone Road/Prabhadevi.

Vital Upgrade to Ease Congestion

The redevelopment of the ageing Elphinstone ROB is a vital infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing mobility in one of Mumbai's busiest corridors. The new DoubleDecker ROB will not only alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate smoother vehicular movement but also contribute to the modernization of the city’s urban landscape.

MahaRail on the Significance of the Project

Speaking on the significance of the project, Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director of MahaRail, said, “We are proud to be entrusted with the construction of Mumbai’s first double-decker railway bridge at Elphinstone. This pioneering structure is not just an engineering feat—it’s a symbol of the city’s evolving infrastructure.

MahaRail remains committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that blend innovation, safety, and efficiency for the people of Mumbai.”

Key Features of the Project:

• Double-Decker Design: This ROB will simultaneously cross both the Central Railway and Western Railway Lines, a rare and complex engineering feat.

• Total Length (Railway Span): 132 meters, ensuring seamless movement over railway tracks.

• Lane Configuration:

* Lower Deck: 2+2 lanes with a footpath, maintaining east-west connectivity for local traffic.

* Upper Deck: 2+2 lanes (without footpath) for Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, providing a direct link to the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) for improved regional connectivity.

• Superstructure Type: Open Web Girder, a robust and durable design suited for Railway bridge construction.

• Estimated Cost: ₹167.35 crore.

• Completion Period: After all necessary approvals, the ROB is expected to be completed in approximately 1 year.

Historic Elphinstone Bridge Closes After 112 Years

Historical Significance of the Elphinstone ROB the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, was built during the British era and has been a pivotal component of the city's transportation network for over 125 years.

Constructed to facilitate movement across the Western and Central Railway lines, this bridge has long served as a crucial east-west connector, accommodating thousands of vehicles and pedestrians daily.

Legacy of John Elphinstone

The Elphinstone Road Railway station, which the bridge connects, was inaugurated in 1867 and named after John Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay from 1853 to 1860. The bridge itself was constructed in 1913. Originally designed for a much smaller population, the structure has struggled to keep pace with Mumbai’s exponential urban growth, leading to severe congestion and safety concerns.

Also Watch:

Balancing Heritage and Modernisation

Recognizing both the historical significance of this bridge and the pressing need for modernization, authorities have initiated plans to replace the ageing structure with a new double-decker ROB. This redevelopment will preserve the legacy of the original bridge while addressing current and future transportation challenges, ensuring enhanced connectivity, efficiency, and safety for Mumbai’s residents.

