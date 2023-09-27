Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station To Undergo Platform Renumbering For Better Clarity & Efficiency

Dadar railway | File

In a bid to alleviate the longstanding confusion faced by commuters, Dadar railway station, one of Mumbai's busiest railway station, is set to undergo a platform renumbering initiative, scheduled to commence on December 9. The decision, which has garnered consensus from both Western and Central Railways, aims to address the perplexity arising from identical platform numbers.

"Authorities concern have already instructed all relevant departments of Central Railway Mumbai Division to initiate the requisite actions and ensure readiness for the rollout of the new platform numbering system on December 9th" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Dadar station of Central and Western Railway currently boasts a total of 14 platforms, with seven under the Western Railway and seven under the Central Railway. However, currently both sections utilise platform numbers that commence from one, leading to frequent disorientation, particularly among outstation travelers.

A senior Central Railway official disclosed that while the WR platforms will retain their existing 1-7 numbers, the Central Railway-controlled platforms will be renumbered, commencing from 8 and concluding at 14. This change is expected to streamline operations and provide a clear distinction between the two railway sections.

Dadar holds immense significance for both Western Railway and Central Railway, serving as a crucial junction with a substantial volume of trains passing through and originating or terminating there. The Western Railway section manages nearly 1,050 trains daily, while Central Railway operates around 900 trains, encompassing long-distance and suburban trains. The station witnesses an average daily footfall of approximately 1.74 lakh on the Western Railway side and around 2.60 lakh in the Central Railway section.

"The platform renumbering proposal at Dadar station was collaboratively agreed upon by all stakeholders, and the details of related activities by concerned departments from both divisions were thoroughly discussed " said an official of Central Railway.

"The implementation of the new platform numbering system is slated to commence on December 9, 2023. Notably, the platform numbers for the Western Railway will remain unchanged," he said.

According to Central Railway, to facilitate this transition, necessary changes in display boards are being planned. A multiline display board will be installed near the main concourse or a suitable location on the Western Railway side also to provide information on platform-wise Central Railway trains. Similarly, a display board for Western Railway trains is in the works at the main entrance of the Central Railway section.

Platforms that will undergo renumbering

The Western Railway platforms (PF no. 1 to PF no. 7) will retain their existing numbers.

There will be change in numbering of PF numbers of Central railway jurisdiction only.

Existing PF number 1 of CR will now be designated as PF number 8.

Existing PF number 2 has been surrendered for width-widening and will no longer exist.

Existing PF number 3 will be renumbered as PF number 9.

Existing PF number 4 will become PF number 10.

Existing PF number 5 will transform into PF number 11.

Existing PF number 6 will be rebranded as PF number 12

Existing PF number 7 will be updated to PF number 13

Existing PF number 8 will take on the new identity of PF number 14